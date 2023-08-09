Video: “When man no rate you” – Viewers reacts to request Cross made of Ilebaye

The outrageous and disrespectful request BBNaija star Cross made of his co-housemate Ilebaye on live television outraged the internet community.

Cross and Ilebaye had an interesting talk after the latter complained that she is exhausted and wants a full-body massage.

Cross then advised her to ask Biggie for it because he could quickly arrange for her to get a massage.

Ilebaye said that she needed one from Biggie and that he couldn’t offer her one.

Ilebaye responded that if Cross had to think about it, he should forget that she had requested in the first place. Cross pondered and then decided he would have to consider it before agreeing to her request.

The Abuja socialite gave a pause at this, then after a momentary silence, he unflinchingly asked her for a ‘Bl*w joo.b’ in return for the massage and Ilebaye burst out laughing.

Cross offered to teach her when she reminded him that she’s a virgin and had not previous experience.

Reactions have trailed the moment …

rietta_slim said: “Lol when man no rate u”

oluwatobiloba_007 exclaimed: “omo!!”

rotimi_212 declared: “Cross you are hereb issued a strike”

newbegininng1111 opined: “that’s cross has been friendly with her cos that’s what he wants from her. She will soon do it”