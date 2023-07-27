Video: “When I say I’m the greatest, it’s no joke” -Yul Edochie boasts about his talent

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has boasted about his acting abilities and talent.

The film producer and director declared himself the best in his field on Instagram, where he shared an old movie clip of his favorite performance.

Yul brags that when he says he is the greatest, it is not a joke because the intensity he brings to his craft is unrivaled.

“One performance I love so much.

When I say I’m the greatest, it’s no joke.

I am the greatest. Sealed.

The intensity I bring to my craft cannot be matched by anyone”.

Thanks For Your Continuous Support – Yul Edochie Praises his 2nd Wife Judy Austin For Attacking His Critics

In a recent social media post, famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie praises his second wife Judy Austin for her strong attack of his critics.

Yesterday, July 21st, 2023, actress Judy Austin made news when she went on a rage and, by extension, slammed those who criticized his husband’s grief over his first son.

Judy Austin responds to Nigerians who have been disparaging her husband Yul Edochie for not properly mourning his late son.

No one, according to Judy Austin, has the right to sit in his/her chair and instruct Yul Edochie how to mourn his late kid. She added that Yul Edochie will continue to rise and that no one will be able to knock him down with false information and lies.

Judy goes on to warn those who believe Yul doesn’t mourn his late son properly to wait till they lose theirs to see how they will mourn properly.

Yul Edochie, via his verified Instagram profile today, July 22nd, showers encomium on his wife Judy Austin for coming to his defense with her full chest against the troll.

Yul Edochie wrote; “You’re not called Ijele Odogwu for nothing. May the heavens reward and bless you. @judyaustin1 Thank you for the support.”