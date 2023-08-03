Video: “When he Whispered It to My Ears; All My Veins Stand” – Crayon Exposes Davido’s Words at Texas Night Club

Crayon, a Nigerian singer, revealed Davido’s remarks to him in a bar in Texas, which caused his veins to stand.

Crayon, a fast-rising Nigerian musician, described an extraordinary meeting with Afrobeats icon Davido at a Houston, Texas bar.

According to him, Davido approached him personally and murmured words of admiration and pride for his artistic accomplishments.

Crayon was overcome with delight, and he couldn’t help but experience a wave of emotions and a sense of pride in that moment.

Davido congratulated him on his new album, “Trench to Triumph,” which is currently getting massive airplay, leaving him absolutely speechless.

He wrote, “Last night I was with Davido in a club in Houston! He whispered to my ears in his words “Congratulations cc on your album bro Proud of you”. Bruhhh all my vain stand! I wan happy diee!!”.

This is coming shortly after the singer recounted how his dad refused to sit down, as he stared around in wonderment, when he visited his new house for the first time.

The music star took to his Twitter page to share his dad’s reaction when he visited his new home on the 9th of July.

He revealed that for the first 30 minutes, his father refused to sit down as he continued to stare around because he couldn’t believe his eyes.