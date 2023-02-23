Video: “What’s your reason for loosing me” -Omah Lay queries his ex-girlfriend [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Singer, Omah Lay has questioned his ex-girlfriend, Gloria Eberechi for leaving him.

Taking to his social media page, Omah Lay shared a video of him looking ever handsome as he questioned why his ex-girlfriend left him for another.

Bragging, the ‘Damn’ singer questioned why a woman leave a good looking man like him for another.

Omah Lay reiterated that his ex left him to street.

“What’s the reason why you lost me. What’s the fucking reason why you lost me. What’s your reason for loosing me. Tell me, look who you lost on the streets. Fresh from marine based is who you lost to the streets. It’s your lost. You most me to the street”.

Recall that Omah Lay was romantically linked to one Gloria Eberechi, but the relationship didn’t last long as they broke up in September, 2021.

Some of the reactions culled below:

donflexx

Now I know why he sang “sometimes I’m happy and sometimes sad, I dunno what’s over me…” eyaaa my G hang in there 😰. This too will pass

amina_minaah

Omah lay looks different

lexie_armani

This heart break still dey pain you… be like so so never take the pain away

wendy_adamma

Tbh, this boy isn’t over his ex and it’s totally fine.

wadi_anyasor

Una no dey moisturize for the street 🥹🥹

onyinyechi_nf

You sef why you let person lose you? You for no gree na