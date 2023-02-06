Video: “What was the rush for in exchange of old notes?”- Kate Henshaw rages, calls out the Central Bank of Nigeria [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kate noted how the trust in banks have been totally eroded because of Central Bank’s insensitive decision.

The fitness expert, who is quite livid with the situation of things in the country, took to her Instagram page to call out the central bank of Nigeria.

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw is one of the few celebrities, who has spoken out on the chaos the new naira note has brought to the country.

The fitness expert, who is quite livid with the situation of things in the country, took to her Instagram page to call out the central bank of Nigeria.

She slammed the apex bank for feeding tales and spinning yarns to Nigerians and shifting blames, when they are totally complicit.

The Instagram fitness enthusiast, questioned the rush in disposing the old notes in a bid to punish certain people, without considering average Nigerians.

Kate noted how the trust in banks have been totally eroded because of Central Bank’s insensitive decision.