Video: “What was the rush for in exchange of old notes?”- Kate Henshaw rages, calls out the Central Bank of Nigeria [Video]
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw is one of the few celebrities, who has spoken out on the chaos the new naira note has brought to the country.
The fitness expert, who is quite livid with the situation of things in the country, took to her Instagram page to call out the central bank of Nigeria.
She slammed the apex bank for feeding tales and spinning yarns to Nigerians and shifting blames, when they are totally complicit.
The Instagram fitness enthusiast, questioned the rush in disposing the old notes in a bid to punish certain people, without considering average Nigerians.
Kate noted how the trust in banks have been totally eroded because of Central Bank’s insensitive decision.
“I am beyond incensed and livid!!!
The @centralbankng has been feeding tales and spinning yarns to Nigerians and passing the buck when they are totally complicit!
What was the rush for in exchange of old notes???
If you have certain people among yourselves that you want to punish, why not face them and stop heaping hardship on us!!
Even with the daily limit or monthly limit, one cannot access their money.
One thing is for sure, the trust in banks has been totally eroded, and @centralbankng is to blame.
Such an insensitive and definitely not well thought out policy…
After you take photos with the new notes some of which the color runs, the note is very uneven. You decided to hide it away… Totally despicable!!”.