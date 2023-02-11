ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “What was she even doing with Chizzy abeg”- Reactions as BBNaija Doyin cries out over fake love

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 17 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mixed reactions are trailing this post as many claimed the reality star is clout chasing while some believed her partner, Chizzy, had left her heartbroken.

“Imagine Meeting A Lekki Big Boy And In Less Than A Week, He Is Already Asking You For Loan” - Bbnaija Doyin Exposes Fake Lekki Big Boys

Big Brother Naija reality Tv star, Doyin David, has cried out over the fake love that is the trend of many today.

The beautiful media personality got many talking online when she expressed regrets after knowing that love is wicked.

Doyin claimed she regretted paying more attention to love than brick and lace.

“Love is truly wicked o…. had I known, I would’ve paid more attention to brick and lace. Omo fear men, fear women, fear everyone” Doyin tweeted.

Mixed reactions are trailing this post as many claimed the reality star is clout chasing while some believed her partner, Chizzy, had left her heartbroken.

Some of the reactuons culled below:

One Andy commented: This girl like attention 🤞🤞🤞attention seeker .always want to be seen as good girl

“Chizzy nwaneem 😂😂😂😂 hottest breakfast….sorry doyin. Froggy eyes in chichi voice,” one Lolo wrote.

Hameedah wrote: A silly attention seeker. She nor dey rest

Another Chikere wrote: Chizzy the mighty man don show you shege

“What was she even doing with Chizzy abeg” Queen commented

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 17 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “His Story Has Changed” For Standing In Front Of Peter Obi’s Moving Convoy, Cubana Chief Priest Vows To Make Teenager A Millionaire

5 hours ago

Video: 65 out of 83 women I counseled were unfaithful to their husbands – Daddy Freeze reveals

5 hours ago

Video: “15 years and I’m just getting started” – Ghana singer stirs confusion with age

15 hours ago

Video: I am now bigger than Portable, my new car is worth N6.2M — DJ Chicken [Video]

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button