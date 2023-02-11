Video: “What was she even doing with Chizzy abeg”- Reactions as BBNaija Doyin cries out over fake love

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Big Brother Naija reality Tv star, Doyin David, has cried out over the fake love that is the trend of many today.

The beautiful media personality got many talking online when she expressed regrets after knowing that love is wicked.

Doyin claimed she regretted paying more attention to love than brick and lace.

“Love is truly wicked o…. had I known, I would’ve paid more attention to brick and lace. Omo fear men, fear women, fear everyone” Doyin tweeted.

Some of the reactuons culled below:

One Andy commented: This girl like attention 🤞🤞🤞attention seeker .always want to be seen as good girl

“Chizzy nwaneem 😂😂😂😂 hottest breakfast….sorry doyin. Froggy eyes in chichi voice,” one Lolo wrote.

Hameedah wrote: A silly attention seeker. She nor dey rest

Another Chikere wrote: Chizzy the mighty man don show you shege

“What was she even doing with Chizzy abeg” Queen commented