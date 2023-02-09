Video: “What my mother always taught me about being beautiful”- Regina Daniels appreciates her mother, Rita Daniels

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rita Daniels, has no doubt trained Regina Daniels well, as the young star never ceases to speak highly of her mother.

According to the young mum of two, her mother taught her that beauty without brains is equivalent to zero. This fueled Regina Daniels zeal to achieve alot, even at a tender age.

Billionaire’s wife, actress and producer, Regina Daniels has revealed one of the greatest lessons her mother taught her about being beautiful.

According to the young mum of two, her mother taught her that beauty without brains is equivalent to zero. This fueled Regina Daniels zeal to achieve alot, even at a tender age.

Now, when she looks back at her acting career and all that she has accomplished, she has every reasons to be grateful to her mother.

Regina affirmed that she can boldly call herself a beauty with brains.

“My mother would always tell me that beauty without brains is equal to zero… When I look back and see all I have achieved from the young age of 6 when I started my acting career, I smile and thank God for giving me the best mother. I can boldly say I am beauty with brains”.

Rita Daniels, has no doubt trained Regina Daniels well, as the young star never ceases to speak highly of her mother.