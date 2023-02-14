ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "What more can I ask for" Funsho Adeoti writes as husband, Kazim Adeoti vacations with Mercy Aigbe in Maldives

  • While her husband his spending the day with his wife, Mercy Aigbe in Maldives, Funsho Adeoti is focusing on their four kids.
  • Seemingly throwing a shade at her ex, she questioned what more she could ask for when she has her beautiful kids.


Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of Kazim Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, is choosing to focus on her kids this season of love.

While her husband his spending the day with his wife, Mercy Aigbe in Maldives, Funsho Adeoti is focusing on their four kids.

Unbothered the couple’s display of affection, Funsho shared throwback photos of her kids to celebrate the season of love.

Throwing a shade at her ex, she questioned what more she could ask for when she has her beautiful kids.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!
Whatmorecaniask4
throwback13yearsago”.



