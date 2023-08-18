Video: What made me consider jumping off third mainland bridge – Actor Aki narrates

Nollywood legend Chinedu Ikedieze, often known as Aki, spoke out to media mogul Chude Jideonwo about the risky pathways he almost took after being told by a doctor that he had stunted growth.

Aki recalls that when he was just nine years old, he was on the verge of trying suicide after his mother learned from a doctor that he was struggling with stunted growth.

He admitted that there was a moment when he even thought of jumping off the third mainland bridge because of the extreme lack of self-worth he felt, which was made worse by the taunts and ridicule he had to put up with from his classmates.

Aki also mentioned how he met Osita Iheme, called Pawpaw, and how the two of them were adamant about being successful as movie partners.

The actor claimed that because of their differing heights, people used to stare at them with interest.

In the course of the interview, Chinedu Ikedieze uttered;

“I almost commit suicide when a doctor told my mom that I was suffering from stunted growth. I even thought of ending it all, third mainland bridge no far oo.

When I met my partner, Osita, people used to look at us in the usual way because of our heights, but we had the determination to be successful together in Nollywood, and everything worked out for us.”