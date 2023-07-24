Video: “What kind of Nedu Junior is this?” – Ike discloses how he ‘pimps’ out BBN girls to his friends, cites Venita as one

Ike has revealed how he connects his rich and ballin’ friends with BBN girls to ‘work,’ naming Venita as one of them.

Ike Onyema, a BBN ‘All Stars’ housemate, has revealed how he connects his rich and ballin’ friends with BBN girls to ‘work,’ naming Venita as one of them.

Ike revealed this while conversing with some of the male housemates seated around a table.

He stated that he makes the most money when his balling buddies are throwing a party and need girls to attend.

He mentioned Venita as one of the BBN girls he has contacted several times for the job.

Netizens Reactions…

mhiz_tomi02 observed: “Venita will fight him for this when she’s out for saying this on Tv, pin this message”

itzbbee_ said: “It’s so funny how some people no fit learn their lesson even with second chance”

ojiugo_01 mocked: “Very wor wor boy mercy tried aswear”

pema_bliss wrote: “This boy talks carelessly”

beygood1992 said: “He talks too much……with dat his long mouth”

macdenemmanuel asked: “This guy should be avoided because what type of Nedu junior is this?”

big_shacc wrote: “This ike mouth E big for a reason sha”

melodilisa said: “It’s Seyi’s face for me £343 make him eyes no go commot, he was shocked Ike could say such”

official.u_c said: “What in the rag! Is he wearing”