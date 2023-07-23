Video: “What Is She Wearing?” – Mercy Eke’s Outfit to BBNaija All-Stars Show Causes Buzz Online
Mercy Eke has caused a buzz online with her outfit to the launch of Big Brother Naija All-stars Season.
Speaking to Ebuka, the winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Edition, Mercy Eke, expressed optimism about winning the N120 million grand prize of the ‘All-Stars’ edition.
Gistlover reports that Mercy was on Sunday night unveiled as one of the housemates in the season 8 edition of the reality TV show.
The selected former housemates from Pepper Dem, Double Wahala, See Gobe and other editions, have promised to bring their A-game and keep the audience entertained with their drama.
A few minutes after she was unveiled, Mercy in a post via her Instagram page, described herself as the queen of highlights.
She wrote: “All Stars without the STAR of the show? Nah!!! The QUEEN OF HIGHLIGHTS is back!!!
“We have done it before and we can do it again 👏🏼 Mercenaries, you know how we roll, it’s TIME, let’s do this again!!!🛡️🛡️🛡️🛡️
“MOTHER is BACK!!!”
See her post below;
Reacting to the post:
Beautytukura wrote; Queen of Highlights
Koredebello: love
Chioma_nwaoha: Can we start Voting please??
Destinyetikoofficial: Madddd
Ashmusy : Yas babeeee, JUST WOW.
officialsarahmartins: My winner!!!!!
officialsarahmartins: what is she even wearing, Go girl
caramel.plugg: PARA DEY BODY!!!!!!!