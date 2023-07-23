Video: “What Is She Wearing?” – Mercy Eke’s Outfit to BBNaija All-Stars Show Causes Buzz Online

Mercy Eke has caused a buzz online with her outfit to the launch of Big Brother Naija All-stars Season.

Speaking to Ebuka, the winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Edition, Mercy Eke, expressed optimism about winning the N120 million grand prize of the ‘All-Stars’ edition.

Gistlover reports that Mercy was on Sunday night unveiled as one of the housemates in the season 8 edition of the reality TV show.

The selected former housemates from Pepper Dem, Double Wahala, See Gobe and other editions, have promised to bring their A-game and keep the audience entertained with their drama.

A few minutes after she was unveiled, Mercy in a post via her Instagram page, described herself as the queen of highlights.

She wrote: “All Stars without the STAR of the show? Nah!!! The QUEEN OF HIGHLIGHTS is back!!!

“We have done it before and we can do it again 👏🏼 Mercenaries, you know how we roll, it’s TIME, let’s do this again!!!🛡️🛡️🛡️🛡️

“MOTHER is BACK!!!”

See her post below;

Reacting to the post:

Beautytukura wrote; Queen of Highlights

Koredebello: love

Chioma_nwaoha: Can we start Voting please??

Destinyetikoofficial: Madddd

Ashmusy : Yas babeeee, JUST WOW.

officialsarahmartins: My winner!!!!!

officialsarahmartins: what is she even wearing, Go girl

caramel.plugg: PARA DEY BODY!!!!!!!