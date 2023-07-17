Video: “What is she dancing?” Reactions trail video of Davido’s 2nd daughter, Hailey performing for fans [video]

Reactions have accompanied a viral video of Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, showing off her dance moves at a party.

The kid was seen dancing frantically to music playing in the background in a video uploaded on social media.

Hailey’s spectacular dance moves have since gone viral, with many netizens commenting to the video.

Some applauded her for her outstanding abilities, while others were taken aback by the fact that she was dancing to Lil Uzi Vert’s motions.

See the video below:

Reacting to the post;

@Joy commented:“Why she resemble chioma.”

@Sty reacted: “Stiff hip dance.”

@user2975560810156 said: “Na only she her mama no de para with David.”

@Health is Wealth said: “Lil Uzi style.”

@Lavish yrn said: “Y’all don’t know this dance lol.”

@kike22140 commented: “Lil uzi dance.”

This is coming weeks after the pretty daughter of popular Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke, shared her future ambition. The child maintained that she would love to be a basketball player when she grows up.

The six-year-old made this statement during her graduation ceremony to a higher class. Hailey was seen in a blue school gown and matching cap, same with her peers.

She introduced herself and went on to reveal that she will like to be a basketball player.

“My name is Hailey Adeleke and when I grow up, I want to be a basketballer”, she said in the presence of her fellow classmates, teachers and parents.