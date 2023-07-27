Video: “What big celebrity doesn’t celebrate their wedding publicly”- Anita Brown slams Davido over his marriage to Chioma

Anita Brown, a US-based entrepreneur and Davido’s rumored pregnant side chick, has dragged Davido over his hasty marriage to Chioma.

Anita posed a question on her Instagram story about which celebrity gets married without a lavish wedding.

She mentioned that Davido and Chioma were not together in 2022, but by 2023, they were married, and he had a second child with his second baby mama.

Anita slammed those who chastised her for sleeping with a married man, claiming she had no idea Davido was married until recently.

The swimwear entrepreneur confessed her sins to God and believes He has forgiven her.*

Anita added that her affair with Davido wasn’t private, as there is footage of them in Miami in May.

“He just got married in 2023. To someone, he wasn’t within 2022. And he has a second baby from his SECOND baby’s mother in May 2023.

What big celeb doesn’t celebrate their wedding publicly?

Where is the public wedding?

Oh ok! STFU.

Dummies!

Stop playing with my head top”.

“I literally came out about sleeping with a man that only for a month I knew was married. What would I gain from that? I confessed one of my deepest sins to y’all! One that I spent weeks on speaking to God. One that I told God, I’m gonna speak on it. Forgive me. But I can’t hold it in no more.

I showed y’all all the messages of me expressing how I felt about knowing what I involved myself.

In lol.

Y’all are just evil and delusional and ignorant. I will never let y’all play with my head top.

And y’all keep saying we slept together privately but now I’m speaking publicly. No babe! It’s mad footage of us in Miami in May, cause I look that good. I’m a very great accessory as much as y’all call me ugly, I dress my ass off. I have all the materials. A man that likes that is into so much material. He wants to show me off to the extreme. Nobody goes out with me & hides me. I’ma big look, I’m a big deal”.