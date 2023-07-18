Video: “What are you doing with this guy?” – Angela Okorie leaks Uche Elendu’s chat with Uche Maduagwu

Angela Okorie, a Nollywood actress, has leaked a conversation between Uche Elendu and Uche Maduagwu.

The conversation between Uche Maduagwu and Elendu was centered on determining the source of Elendu’s disagreement or animosity with Angela Okorie.

Uche Maduagwu sought insight into the nature of the alleged “beef” in the leaked conversation.

Uche Elendu, on the other hand, refused to reveal any information, claiming that she had no issues or conflicts with Angela Okorie.

Angela Okorie drew attention to the leaked chat on her Instagram page, questioning Uche Elendu about her connection or involvement with the actor.

Captioning the screenshot, she wrote:

“What are you doing with this guy who get only one bra evang Uche. Dirty people”.

Recall that in the face of Angela Okorie’s face-off with Uche Elendu, she accused her and Anita Joseph of sleeping with a native doctor for fame.

The dragging ensued on Uche Elendu’s 40th birthday. Angela Okorie who expressed rage took to social media to hurl some derogatory statements against Uche, claiming that she’s faking her age as she’s nothing less than 50.

In a recent development, she also began tackling Anita Joseph whom she described as the most useless person in their group.

Angela Okorie, a popular Nollywood actress, has escalated her longstanding spat with Uche Elendu by involving another colleague, Anita Joseph.

Angela Okorie previously chastised a friend for releasing her footage to the controversial blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus.

In a novel twist, she posted a follow-up post with a picture of Anita Joseph, a close friend of Uche Elendu, labeling her as the most worthless member of their group.

Angela Okorie, on the other hand, described Anita’s husband, MC Fish, as a decent man.

She also stated that she would target any of her peers who attempted to intervene in her conflict with Uche Elendu, whom she is using as a sacrificial lamb.

“Ah, I see people calling this one Okuku. This one is the most useless of them all but her husband is a good guy. Anybody wey talk nonsense I go use you as scapegoat,” she wrote.