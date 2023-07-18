Video: “What a wonderful thing to wake up to”- Judy Austin joyous as she gets verified on Instagram

Judy Austin Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actress, has finally been verified on Instagram.

The actress, who has over 300,000 followers on Instagram, announced the good news with a screenshot of her verification just minutes ago.

According to Yul Edochie’s wife, she awoke to such good news.

“Good morning Jesus!!!

Look who just got VERIFIED!!!

What a wonderful thing to wake up to”.

“Because I have been silent, doesn’t mean I don’t have anything to say”- Judy Austin vows to ‘expose everybody’

Meanwhile Gistlover also reported minutes ago that Judy Austin is finally ready to tell the truth about her marriage to actor, Yul Edochie.

The actress, in a video making rounds online, insisted that she didn’t snatch Yul Edochie from anyone.

Judy Austin warned trolls to stop judging her as she doesn’t condemn anyone.

She slammed blogger, Gistlover for always feeding the public with unverified information and making them a target to trolls.

An infuriated Judy vowed to spill all and expose people as she noted how her silence doesn’t mean she doesn’t have anything to say.

“I am tired of these insults on social media. Are you going to tell me how to live my life? Are you going to tell a grown-up man, Yul Edochie how to live his life? He is 41 years old. I have had enough of all this.

Gistlover would make a stup!d post spreading lies about people, unverified posts, and unverified information. Is that how gullible people are that everything you hear you swallow?

Don’t you guys have common sense again? Aren’t you guys using your God-given brain?

Because I have been silent all these while doesn’t mean I don’t have anything to say. The fact that for the past one year, I haven’t responded to any of you……but at this point, I have had it.

What right do you have to judge me, someone you don’t know?

I am going to start exposing everybody”.