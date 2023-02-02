Video: “Wey Jada?”-Fans React to Video of Wizkid Hanging Out at Obi Cubana’s Club With Mystery Lady

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video clip of internationally renowned Afrobeat artist, Wizkid has been trending online as he was seen with a lady at a popular club in Lagos

The clip of Wizzy clubbing is coming just a day after the singer returned to Nigeria after being seen getting on a private jet

Nigerians have reacted to the viral clip of Big Wiz clubbing at the famous Lagos chill spot, Club Cubana

A video of the grammy award winning artist, Wizkid with a yet-to-be-identified young woman at a popular nightclub in Lagos has gotten cybernauts talking.

Wizkid, who had just returned to Nigeria after a short trip to Ghana, was seen at the clubhouse having some good moments with his group of friends.

Wizkid and a lady could be seen discussing outside before they proceeded into the building with other guys.

Social media users and fans of the crooner subsequently took to the comment section to hail the music star while some left suggestive comments about the clip.

Reacting, one @swiss435 praised Wizkid for his musical prowess, he wrote: “He came into the game no one replaced em.”

@Tonii Lawrence wrote: “Popsy wan knack nothing more 😏”

@Mãr Vél wrote: “Wizkid and yansh”

@manlikecashpay wrote: “I watched more than once.”

@mike305040: “Only one Big wiz♥️.”

@odogwuwarefiniere: “Only one Starboy.”

@rossyofnewyork: “Omo ologoooo.” Wizkid unfollows ever