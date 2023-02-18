Video: “Wetin be this one again nah, Auntie Try dey wear cloth” – Fans plead with Ayra Starr over outfit in new video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fast-rising Mavin signee, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr has caused a stir online once more owing to her usual weird and skimpy outfit.

The 20-year-old who is known for her mini dresses recently took to her official TikTok handle to share a video of herself grooving to her recently released track, ‘Sability’.

Ayra Starr could be seen dancing and singing along to the new song. However, TikTok users faulted the songstress over her loosed and unconventional dress.

Some went on to advise her to stop dressing in such a manner and learn to wear good clothes.

Check out some reactions that trailed the video below:

A TikTok user identified by his handle as @Zaydan wrote: “Try dey wear cloth abeg.”

@Oye wrote: “Why she dey wear rag.”