Video: We’re waiting for your turn – Troll tells Anita Joseph over comment on Rihanna’s pregnancy, she fumes

Rihanna took millions of people unawares after she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show with a protruding tummy.

However while congratulating Rihanna, Anita took to her Instagram page to share photos of the Barbadian singer, her as she sets to welcome her second child with her lover, A$AP Rocky.







Actress, Anita Joseph recently clapped back at an IG user who left an unpleasant comment on her page.

It all ensued after the thespian took to her Instagram page to share photos of the Barbadian singer, Rihanna while congratulating her as she sets to welcome her second child with her lover, A$AP Rocky.

Reacting, Anita shared photos of Rihanna at the concert alongside a caption that reads:

“My baby ri is pregnant again 💃💃💃congrats my Love 😘

Congratulations to my sister Ri😍🤭

…I say make I tell Una oya na Shallom 💚❤️”

While congratulatory messages trailed the post, an IG user identified as @grac.e3617 left an insensitive comment.

The commenter wrote: “We are now waiting for your Turn”

Anita Joseph who wasn’t pleased with the remark lashed out too.

She wrote: “@grac.e3617 Don’t wait for me you are not my husband ..”

Anita Joseph had two children prior to her marriage to MC Fish in 2020. The couple is yet to welcome their first child together