Video: “We’re not part of any secret society” — Mr Eazi clears air over dressing

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage as Mr. Eazi, dispels rumors about a secret organization after he posted a photo of himself wearing a Scottish kilt.

The popular musician used his Instagram account to show off a photo of him with renowned Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, often known as RMD, while they were on vacation in Scotland.

The couple visited The Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown while on vacation in Scotland. A popular single malt Scotch whisky is Glenfiddich.

The pair was depicted wearing Scottish highland attire, which elicited responses from online users.

The photo also showed Mr. Eazi enjoying a glass of Glenfiddich whiskey as they were dining with others.

Mr Eazi who had noticed reactions following an Instagram post of their picture by RMD that read, “Awesome… but I had to zoom to be sure the regalia got nothing to do with Freemason😂”, felt the need to clear minds as he posts same picture.

To clear minds, the singer attached to his post the caption that read, “Abeg we’re not part of any secret society & sadly Kanayo O Kanayo was not present! Lmao”.

Nonetheless, the post stirred reactions from netizens.

Cornelius_zoba jokingly said: “Lmao you go explain tire no evidence ✌🏿😁😂.. maybe na hom snap the picture

iam_blocsta reacted: “Wow, so Mr Eazy is now a Freemason, that’s great. Congratulations boss! 🍾We love you regardless 💯”

haneefahdarling said: “My mind is screening illuminati😂😂😂”

h2theov_ said: “Freemason at its finest 😊”

aina_ibukunoluwa: “Transaction successfully made”