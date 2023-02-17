Video: “Well done CEO of birthdays celebration”- Reactions as Yul celebrates Sowore on hs 52nd birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yul Edochie was among the prominent Nigerians who celebrated the AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore on his 52nd birthday

Yul revealed he has so much respect for the presidential candidate as he prayed for him

However, his message didn’t go down well with many of his fans and followers, as many dragged him







The 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore marked his 52nd birthday on Thursday, February 16, and Nollywood actor Yul Edochie was among those who celebrated him.

Yul took to his Instagram page to share a picture of Sowore and also penned a message to the politician who he revealed he respects a lot.

In his words: “I have so much respect for this man. A man who has fought for democracy for 3 decades. Happy birthday @yelesho Wish you many more great years. May God lead you always.”

Some of the reactions; see them below:

blovd_empire: “Seeking for relevance na your mate?.”

queenfuczimedia11: “Good man but he didn’t put his wife on social media insult.”

marvisreigns: “Weldon CEO of birthdays celebration.”

davidkinglinus2: “Happy birthday sir.”

deratoosweet1413: “Whose birthday is tomorrow biko?”

say_notobully: “The best candidate so far.”

tobechukwwu: “What Have you fought for???Amu ezu ike.”

quenlucy_1: “Your own na just to Sidon for window dey peep who get birthday so that you go wish am, you and judy don wish everybody for Nigeria happy birthday finish since last year, Mr wisher keep wishing.”