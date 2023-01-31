Video: “Wear cloth, you say No” – Netizens react as Korra Obidi pulls weird stunt, reveals ‘way too much’ in new video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the course of the video, an excited Korra did something unusual by throwing her leg up in the air which revealed her undies a bit. This stunt subsequently triggered reactions from netizens.

Korra Obidi further taunted haters by avowing that all those who plotted witchcraft or did bad things to her have their names in the book.

US-based Nigerian dancer cum singer, Korra Obidi recently stirred reactions from netizens over a new video she shared online.

The mother of two had posted a video where she urged fans to purchase her recently published book.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“New Book, #KORRAISLIVE. Now an Amazon Best seller💃🏽 My Own Side of the Story. Korra Obidi from Lagos to China, to the USA and to divorce. There are 2 sides to every gist. korraislive #korraverse”

In reaction, one @mercifulbae_by wrote: “I think I just saw kpekus”

call_me_ruthy1 wrote: “Since day 1 Korra was like that, I was thinking why her Ex want to change her. I saw her 2015 video she was the same as now 😂😂 “

depay4452 wrote: “You no just get sense”

swt16_amy wrote: “Wear cloth No😂😂”