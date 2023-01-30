Video: We will remain retrogressive if… -OAP Nedu writes Nigerians expecting a miracle from incoming president
- Nedu took to his Instagram stories to share his opinion about what will continue to happen to happen to the country and its citizens if they expect a miracle.
Controversial On Air Personality, Nedu has written a note to Netizens who are expecting a miracle from the next president of Nigeria
According to Nedu, no matter how many times the president is changed, the country will remain backwards if the system is not fixed. He further said he wished the former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan could come back into power.
He wrote: “If we like make we change president 100 times, if the system is not fixed…we will remain a retrogressive country that we have been…always wishing the last president came back”.