ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: We will remain retrogressive if… -OAP Nedu writes Nigerians expecting a miracle from incoming president

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Nedu took to his Instagram stories to share his opinion about what will continue to happen to happen to the country and its citizens if they expect a miracle.
Ladies intentionally go for BBNaija to get customers for their kpekus – Nedu Wazobia says

Controversial On Air Personality, Nedu has written a note to Netizens who are expecting a miracle from the next president of Nigeria

Nedu took to his Instagram stories to share his opinion about what will continue to happen to happen to the country and its citizens if they expect a miracle.

According to Nedu, no matter how many times the president is changed, the country will remain backwards if the system is not fixed. He further said he wished the former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan could come back into power.

He wrote: “If we like make we change president 100 times, if the system is not fixed…we will remain a retrogressive country that we have been…always wishing the last president came back”.

Previous articlePauletta Washington: Denzel Washington’s Wife, Age, Net worth
Next article‘If you disrespect my husband, I come for you’ – Anita Joseph issues strong warning

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Your sins are forgiven”- Online in-laws calm down as Judy declares support for Obi, joins ‘Obidients’

1 hour ago

Video: ‘This year, I want people to think I did blood money, so help me God’ – Mercy Eke

1 hour ago

Video: Omo this is collateral damage- Reactions as Comedian Oluwadolarz drags Carter Efe to filth after he tagged him small boy [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: Those who make money don’t make noise — Comedienne Caramel Plug

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button