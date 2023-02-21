Video: We will now be on same level, rich and poor’ – Nkechi Blessing reacts to Instagram plans to start selling Verification

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Meta recently announced it’s plans to launch a paid subscription service starting at $11.99 month.

Reacting to this, Nkechi Blessing commended the move, adding that there will no longer be much difference between the rich and the poor on social media.







Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the news of Facebook and Instagram owner planning to launch a paid subscription service starting at $11.99 month.

This feature is meant to allow users to verify their accounts, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this Sunday, following a similar move by Elon Musk at Twitter.

Meta Verified, which will roll out first in Australia and New Zealand this week, will let users “verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” Zuckerberg said.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” he wrote in a statement posted to his Facebook account.

There would be no changes to accounts on Facebook and Instagram that are already verified, the company said, adding that only users who are over the age of 18 will be allowed to subscribe. The service is not yet available to businesses.

Musk’s initial attempts to launch a similar service at rival social media network Twitter last year backfired wildly with an embarrassing spate of fake accounts that scared advertisers and cast doubt on the site’s future.

He was forced to briefly suspend the effort before relaunching it to muted reception in December.

Meta’s announcement comes as the social media behemoth grappled with financial difficulties over the past year, announcing in November that it would lay off 11,000 employees or 13 percent of its staff — the largest worker reduction in the company’s history.

Reacting to this, Nkechi Blessing commended the move, adding that there will no longer be much difference between the rich and the poor on social media.