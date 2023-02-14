Video: “We were meant to be”- Rosy Meurer to husband, Olakunle Churchill as she shares sizzling Valentine photos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the spirit of love, the couple have shared romantic photos to mark the day. Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill were dressed in white with roses surrounding them.

Quoting the popular phrase, ‘somethings are meant to be’, Churchill and Rosy stated that they were destined to be together.

“Some things are meant to be…. Just like YOU & ME”.

Rosy Meurer shows off her cooking prowess as she pounds yam for her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Rosy Meurer and Olakunle have been serving us ultimate couple goals since they became Instagra-official 3 years ago.

Although the duo has suffered a severe backlash from cybernauts, they have both come through for each other and weathered the storm.

A recent update from Rosy captures her as she pounds yam from her husband, Olakunle Churchill. She informs her fans in the caption that there is nothing she would not learn to please her husband, Olakunle.

She wrote: