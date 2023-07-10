Video: “We no wan hear story o” – Deyemi Okanlawon, Tunde Ednut, others react to video of Oxlade rocking pretty lady on stage

Professional singer Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known as Oxlade, provoked reactions from netizens following his viral performance on stage with a pretty lady.

The lady rocked the crooner in the video that blogger Tune Ednut posted on Instagram, and she later entertained the crowd with some unusual moves.

As they danced together, Oxlade, who was on stage performing his hit song “Kulosa,” got close to the woman.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Even Oxlade tire say “Which kind wahala be this?” 🤣🤣🤣…. The babe is sexy sha!”

As expected, the clip triggered a lot of reactions from netizens with some making side comments in light of the singer’s past tape saga.

Commenting, Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon wrote: “Hmm… @oxladeofficial @oxladeofficial @oxladeofficial how many times did I call you? We no wan hear story o! 😂”

sandraokunzuwa wrote: “When preparation meets opportunity. I love her . I miss my dancing days.”

dkingofafrica wrote: “Why is it that girls are too loose more than boys? I need an answer please”

dreal.teddy wrote: “See babe wey tell me say she de her grandma side🤦🏻‍♂️😳💔.”

jesty_b wrote: “She most collect oxlade style after this sexy performance 😂😂.”

david_chinedu_king wrote: “Oxlade is shy, give that Babe to Ruger, He knows what to do with her.”