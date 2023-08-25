Video: “We Missed the Old Kid, We No Understand This New One” – Kiddwaya Dragged as He Flies on Private Jet with Davido

Kiddwaya Terseer, an evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, reiterates his status among the other housemates as he lands in Lagos on a private jet with Davido.

The ex-housemate has been embroiled in controversy following his latest assertion that he is serious about giving the ultimate prize of N120 million to fellow housemate Ceec if she exits the program.

In the thick of the uproar for unnecessarily flaunting about his wealth, Kiddwaya arrived in Lagos on a private jet with Davido.

He and the famed Afrobeat vocalist, as well as part of the 30BG team, arrived in the city together.

Sharing the video on his page, he wrote a short caption, “Touchdown lagos!! 🇳🇬”

The video has since sparked a wave of reactions as troll bash him for trying to stay relevant following his eviction from the BBNaija All Stars show.

Watch the video below …

Some reactions trailing Kiddwaya on private jet with Davido

crystal_barbz noted: “Meanwhile the poor evictees de go from one podcast to another radio house to explain, still no evidence”

officialcomfortekanem wrote: “He should learn from Davido. What made him leave early was his bragging and boastfulness. So NIGERIAN youths didn’t see the need to waste their money on him. Davido is very humble and doesn’t brag about his father’s wealth rather he hustles like he never had a rich Dad. KIDD bragging is too much, always thinking he is bigger than others on top him papa wealth and that’s why he left”

miramiccreation penned: “We missed the old kid, this kid wey we see for all star, we no understand ooo. All the best to him sha”

bee_nwa said: “This eviction pained him that he needs to keep proving a point🤦”