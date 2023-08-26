ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “We leave together, we die together” Isreal DMW makes life time vow to Davido

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 Less than a minute

“My Lord and saviour sir” Isreal DMW hails his boss, Davido

Israel DMW, award-winning superstar musician Davido’s personal logistics manager, has pledged a lifetime commitment to him.

The 02-performing artist promised to die with his boss on his Instagram page.

To demonstrate his loyalty to Davido, he claimed that he leaves with him and dies with him.

He went on to thank Davido, however he didn’t specify what the Davido has done for him.

“We leave together. We die together. Thanks sir. Fucking shit”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Kolawole Ajeyemi hails wife, Toyin Abraham as she wraps up huge project

22 mins ago

Video: “Let love lead”- Sarah Martins finally makes peace with May Edochie

44 mins ago

DJ Karty Release Stunning New Photos

2 hours ago

Video: “Burna Boy is right, only few of us make music with substance” – BNXN

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button