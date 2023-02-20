Video: ‘We haven’t seen her since last year’ — Brain Jotter opens up on rumoured murder of his cousin, Police reacts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Skit maker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel aka Brain Jotter, has spoken about the disappearance of Precious Chidalu Ihedimbu, his cousin.

Brain jotter’s post comes shortly after GISTLOVER raised an alarm over the alleged murder of the missing lady.

Gistlover pointed fingers at a police officer identified as Patrick who was allegedly involved in the disappearance of Precious.

The report had claimed Ihedimbu was lured and killed last year over claims that her boyfriend belonged to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sharing his thoughts on the incident via his Instagram page on Sunday, Brain Jotter said his cousin has been missing since last year.

Brain Jotter also described the report that his cousin had been killed as “heartbreaking”.

“It is true my cousin didn’t return home after she left her parents house since last year. According to the information reaching every related families from her parents, they didn’t know her whereabouts. But hopes were high that she will soon return,” he wrote. “Seeing the news about her disappearance with actual information from @gistloverblog.mediahouse is even more heartbreaking and devastating. Her parents has seen the news about their missing daughter as well as other related family members and we would solely be acting upon their decisions respectfully. “It is very sad and heartbreaking that Nigeria has once again happened to us @nigerianpolice, why are we threatened by the people that are suppose to protect us. “This is even one out of many other victims, and it is very heartbreaking that the people that are meant to protect us are the ones killing us. “This is not an individual fight, this are deep government concerns and if they care about us, they already know what to do with the news circulating the internet already. It is well with Nigeria.”

The Comedian called on the police to investigate the matter and ensure justice is served.

“@nigeriapoliceforce Please do something, the people are Suffering. This is too much trauma amongst many in Nigeria already. We need Justice. @nigeriapoliceforce,” he added.

Reacting via Twitter, Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, announced that investigation is ongoing into the matter.

He wrote

“I will find out from the officer heading the investigation panel. The officers were taken to the FHQ yesterday Friday and were referred to the team. So i will find out from the AC on this development.”