Video: We have gone our separate ways for over a year now-Wumi Toriola reacts to ex-husband’s allegations of being ‘violent’

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has addressed her ex-husband allegations of being violent.

Wumi Toriola’s ex-husband, had opened up on their crashed marriage to his new love interest.

While speaking on their failed marriage, he said that their marriage was filled with violence, deceit and betrayal from Wumi Toriola’s part.

Her estranged husband made this known to his new Igbo girlfriend, who leaked their conversation to Instagram blogger, GISTLOVER

Although, not going deeper, the father of one revealed that his marriage to the actress was an ugly one, filled with physical assault and deceit. Describing his marriage as a total regret, he accused the actress of assaulting his mother.

Addressing his allegations, Wumi Toriola in a lengthy post on her Instagram page debunked the report.

She stated that she has never been physical with her mother-in-law nor her mother and she has witnesses to back her up.

She revealed that her marriage had crashed for over a year now, and she didn’t need to air it out on social media because there was no need for the drama.