Video: “We Had Chemistry” – Simi Speaks On Friend Zoning Falz The Bad Guy

Simisola Kosoko a.k.a Simi, a talented songstress, denies dating Falz and defines the nature of her relationship with the Nigerian rapper.

She stated that, contrary to popular belief, she and the rapper were never actually dating, and that the concept was sparked and fed by fans who had noticed the natural flow and chemistry in their music.

Simi stated this during an interview part of MTV Base Africa’s show, Official Naija Top 10.

She stated:

“He [Falz] did a verse on my song, ‘JAMB Question Remix’. And I was like, ‘Ah! Me and this guy, there is a vibe there.’ So, we did ‘Soldier’, and everybody was like, the chemistry is so amazing.

“We never saw that. People bought what we were not selling. And we were like, okay, this is a strategy. So, we did ‘Chemistry’ the album. People gave us the name and the idea. We never actually came and say, oh, we are dating.”

