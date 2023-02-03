Video: “We dey rush you”- Ayra Starr thanks fans as Rush hits 81m views on YouTube

Rush fast became an anthem on social media with Ayra Starr’s die-hard fans following up closely with a viral challenge.

Ayra Starr’s music video reaching 80 million views on youtube places her among the top-rated music stars in the industry.

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, widely known as Ayra Starr successfully reaches another feat, as “Rush” attains 80 million views on youtube.

The talented Mavin superstar released the song, Rush in the year 2022 and followed up with a music video in October 2022.

Appreciating her fans for their love and support, Ayra Starr wrote: