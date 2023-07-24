Video: “We dey go court o, you must provide that friend” – Eniola Badmus confronts lady who accused her of being a pimp

Eniola Badmus confronts woman who defamed her by accusing her of being a professional pimp.

Eniola Badmus, a prominent actress, confronts and vows to sue the arrested woman who defamed her by accusing her of being a professional pimp.

Ego Blessing Okoye raised eyebrows when she boldly laid allegations against the curvy screen diva, claiming that she pimps out young ladies to big men.

She confessed to being broke and forced to lie against the actress after being arrested for libel.

In a video that went viral, the actress was seen confronting Ego about what she had said.

She told her that the situation was beyond repair and that she would have to appear in court to answer for her words.

Eniola Badmus also informed her that she must provide the said friend who had promised to give Ego N200K to lie.