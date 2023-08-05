Video: We can’t find any medicine that works – Celine Dion’s sister gives health update

Claudette Dion, Celine Dion’s sister, has provided an update on the singer’s health.

Claudette Dion claims that she has yet to find a drug that adequately addresses her stiff person syndrome (SPS).

Remember that the Canadian singer revealed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with an incurable illness that causes muscles to tighten uncontrollably.

Céline Dion also announced the cancellation of all of her upcoming world tours for 2023 and 2024 in a public statement published on her Twitter account in May 2023, owing to her battle with the neurological illness.

Celine’s sister recently told Le Journal de Montreal that the singer’s health hasn’t improved much since her diagnosis.

She acknowledged the challenges of finding the correct treatment, but she is optimistic that a solution will be found someday.

“We can’t find any medicine that works but having hope is important. We are working closely with researchers who are specialised in the rare condition,” Claudette said.

