ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “We are so ready” – Netizens bombard Juliana Olayode with congratulatory messages over her latest blessing

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 40 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Juliana who is eagerly anticipating her wedding day, took to her Instagram page to share several stunning photos of her dressed in Yoruba bridal attire.


Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode over her newest blessing.

The actress, who is eagerly anticipating her wedding day, took to her Instagram page to share several stunning photos of her dressed in Yoruba bridal attire.

Juliana Olayode told her fans to feel free to congratulate her as she has something up her sleeves.

“Okay God, I’m ready!! Feel free to congratulate me because something good is here!

Haven’t done a traditional shoot in a while but my team made me do it for something we’re working on, I’ll share with you soon.

I’m going to make a very beautiful bride, this is for sure. Shout-out to the glam squad”.

Taking to her comment section, her fans as well as celebrities bombarded her with congratulatory messages.

The likes of Mo Bimpe, Toyin Adewale, and Blessing Obasi rejoiced with her.

Gushing over her, Mo Bimpe wrote, “My incoming bride. Sooo beautiful

Toyin Adewale wrote, “Beautiful geh

Blessing Obasi wrote, “Congratulations my darling, we are soooo ready

One xaint bibi wrote, “Congratulations in advance

One heiress treats wrote, “Iyawo elese osun..from your mouth to God’s ears. Greater thingy than you’ve imagined for good… God has done it. Congratulations

Juliana’s sister commented with, “Congratulations Iyawo wa. I need to start getty ready laidis. PS: all gifts can come in through me especially money. Thanks

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 40 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Your father is sending love” – Wizkid addresses fans as his children, reveals incoming project – [Video]

15 mins ago

Video: Falz Names Preferred Presidential Candidate, Sends Important Message To Youths

38 mins ago

Video: Don’t vote with your conscience, vote wisely – Tonto Dikeh to Nigerians

1 hour ago

Video: Netizens express concern for Omah Lay as his crush, Tiwa Savage parties hard with actor, Jamie Foxx in London [Video]

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button