Video: “We are so ready” – Netizens bombard Juliana Olayode with congratulatory messages over her latest blessing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Juliana who is eagerly anticipating her wedding day, took to her Instagram page to share several stunning photos of her dressed in Yoruba bridal attire.







Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode over her newest blessing.

The actress, who is eagerly anticipating her wedding day, took to her Instagram page to share several stunning photos of her dressed in Yoruba bridal attire.

Juliana Olayode told her fans to feel free to congratulate her as she has something up her sleeves.

“Okay God, I’m ready!! Feel free to congratulate me because something good is here! Haven’t done a traditional shoot in a while but my team made me do it for something we’re working on, I’ll share with you soon. I’m going to make a very beautiful bride, this is for sure. Shout-out to the glam squad”.

Taking to her comment section, her fans as well as celebrities bombarded her with congratulatory messages.

The likes of Mo Bimpe, Toyin Adewale, and Blessing Obasi rejoiced with her.

Gushing over her, Mo Bimpe wrote, “My incoming bride. Sooo beautiful

Toyin Adewale wrote, “Beautiful geh

Blessing Obasi wrote, “Congratulations my darling, we are soooo ready

One xaint bibi wrote, “Congratulations in advance

One heiress treats wrote, “Iyawo elese osun..from your mouth to God’s ears. Greater thingy than you’ve imagined for good… God has done it. Congratulations

Juliana’s sister commented with, “Congratulations Iyawo wa. I need to start getty ready laidis. PS: all gifts can come in through me especially money. Thanks