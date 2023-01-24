Video: “We are pregnant”- BBNaija’s Ka3na is expecting her second child, shows off baby bump [photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ka3na while addressing the unborn baby noted that they have carried the news for too long in their hearts however, they have grown restless to show off to the world.

Big Brother star, Kate Jones a.k.a Ka3na is expecting her second child.

The reality star who fondly refers to herself as ‘The Boss Lady’ who has been in her own space after moving to the UK took to her Instagram page to unveil her baby bump in a photo shoot with her first child, Lila.

Ka3na while addressing the unborn baby noted that they have carried the news for too long in their hearts however, they have grown restless to show off to the world.

Captioning her post, she wrote:

“We Are Pregnant @lila_bossbaby We’ve Carried You In Our Hearts For Far Too Longggg! Now We Are Restless To Hold You In Our Arms And Show You Off To The World. Together We Will Love; Nurture & Watch “YOU”BLOSSOM”.

“I Am Focusing On Myself This Year” – Ka3na Says Following Divorce From Oyinbo Husband

Reality TV star, Ka3na, putting herself first is her main priority.

The reality star who filed for divorce from her husband of 6 years is focusing all her energy on herself.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ka3na revealed that this year is all about herself.

She wrote, “2022 All About Me”.