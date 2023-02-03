ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: We are a country of spineless talkers – Actor Freddie Leonard

  • In a post on Instagram page, Freddie said as long as Nigerians remain spineless, Nigeria will never become better.

Actor Freddie Leonard has described Nigerians as a country of spineless talkers.

In a post on Instagram page, Freddie said as long as Nigerians remain spineless, Nigeria will never become better.

Frederick Leonard reveals his desire for Christmas

Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard has revealed the only thing he desires for Christmas.

The newly married in a post on his Instagram page stated that he desires his wife for Christmas. The actor, who has been on movie set, announced that he is going home soon to meet his better half.

He praised his wife, Peggy Ovire for turning his house into a home.

“You are all that I want for Christmas. Work is done & dusted for the year… Papi is coming HOME. Yes HOME. For you came in and made my house a HOME. I love you… My Forever”.

