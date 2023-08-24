Video: “Watching myself hurt and broken made me cry”- Ruth Kadiri emotional as she pleads with her fans

Ruth Kadiri, a Nollywood actress and filmmaker, was overcome with emotion after waking up to see her latest film.

The mother of two said on her Instagram page that she burst into tears halfway through her film.

Ruth explained that seeing herself hurt and broken made her cry, and she couldn’t continue the movie.

She does, however, advise her followers who are emotional after seeing the film to take a break, go for a walk, and then return to watch the film.

She begged them to watch the movie all the way through for her sake.

The filmmaker then prayed for the brokenhearted’s heart to be mended.

“I woke up this morning! To watch my upload for tomorrow!!

Halfway into the movie I burst into tears! Watching myself hurt and broken made me cry!! I couldn’t finish it! I beg! When you watch and you’re in tears! Pause the film! Take a stroll and come back and finish it! For my sake try and finish!!!

Love you all.

May God heal the hearts of all broken-hearted souls”.