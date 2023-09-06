Video: Watch Illebaye’s epic reaction after bumping into Doyin and Kim Oprah talking about her

In a TikTok video provided by @pri_baye, BBNaija Allstars housemate Ilebaye ran upon Doyin discussing her with Kim Oprah.

The topic was Doyin’s involvement in the recent Whitemoney matter, and emotions were running high as perspectives clashed.

Doyin said to Kim Oprah, “God knows my heart! If you knew me from day one, you would understand that I empathized with her. What Ike did to her was undeniably wrong, and I stood up for her. However, in Whitemoney’s case, from the story I heard, she was not wronged. You cannot continually provoke someone by reducing the volume, only to increase it when they walk away.”

Illebaye unexpectedly entered the room as Doyin was expressing her point of view, wanting to drop off a duvet.

Ilebaye discreetly exited the room, dropping the duvet she had brought with her, allowing Doyin and Kim Oprah to resume their conversation.

The interaction left the audience anticipating how this unexpected discovery would affect the dynamics within the house.

This tragedy has given another element of mystery and uncertainty to the BBNaija Allstars trip, which was already tense.

@trixie_oge commented: “Doyin voice was shaking when baye came elle ilebaye already heard her so she couldn’t change her mouth again.”

Lovetta Kallon said: “Baye is second khosi.”

@money reacted: “Well done doyin for standing for the truth.”

@Omo lara said: “lebaye gentle i swear if nah me doyin go collect this morning.”

@i am Oheneba Qwajo reacted: “One thing about Baye….She no dey gossip like all these aunties and Uncles…lol.”

@bussy_love said: “Doyin is this really you?wow.”

@Chiamaka commented: “According to what you heard this Doyin no get sense.”

@Too_cute commented: “Who realize she wanted to pause the conversation when Baye entered.”

