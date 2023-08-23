Video: Watch hilarious moment Cross and Ike recreated CeeC-Alex’s fight

BBNaija stars Cross and Ike recreated CeeC and Alex’s viral argument in Biggie’s house, prompting hilarious reactions.

The two male housemates dressed up as their respective female housemates and attempted to act out the scene.

Cross and Ike were both spotted sporting female wigs and attire as they fought in the same manner as their colleagues.

It should be noted that CeeC and Alex were the first two housemates to clash during the current BBNaija ‘All Stars’ season.

Netizens Reactions…

Blazerichy4u said: “Funniest thing I have watch today😂😂😂😂…

They were so accurate 😂😂😂😂”

ItslorItslor4 noted: “😂😂😂😂Ike’s nyash for me…”

Stephenataolagbe wrote: “These old men😂”

Ogadinmaorji commented: “Ike yansh dey fall lols”

Watch video below …