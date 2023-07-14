Video: “Wasted half my life being sad for no reason” — Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh, a seasoned Nollywood actress, is ecstatic as she discovers happiness and openly discusses how she wasted a few years of her life by being depressed.

The single mother revealed this in a post on her Instagram page as she thought back on the new path she had taken.

Tonto Dikeh acknowledged that she had once felt unnecessarily depressed for a sizable portion of her life. She acknowledged that thinking too much often results in being right.

She also said that, having made the decision to move past the confinement phase, she is naturally inclined to enjoy life going forward.

“The crazy part about being an overthinker is that you will be right the whole time. I use to be a worrier and wasted half my life been sad for no reason. BUT NOWWWWWW WE OUTSIDEEEEE. IDAN IS BUILT FOR ENJOYMENT ONLY,” she wrote.

“Thank you for fighting for me when no one is looking”- Tonto Dikeh celebrates Uche Elendu on her 40th birthday

Meanwhile Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has thanked Uche Elendu, a friend and colleague.

Tonto Dikeh thanked Uche for always standing up for her when no one is looking.

She was grateful to Uche for his prayers, her amazing character, and her intentional love for her.

Tonto prayed that her dreams would come true and that her private prayers would be heard.

“Happy birthday to heaven’s own. Today I join the host of angels and millions of fans, family, and friends to celebrate an icon.

Thank you for being amazing. Thank you for fighting for me when no one is looking. Thank you for praying for me. Thank you for loving me intentionally.

May all your secret prayers be answered. May all your dreams come thru. May you touch dirty and it turns to gold. May nothing die under your watch.

Sisterly I love you, please enjoy your day Queen @ucheelendu”.