Video: Wahala! Islamic group urges NBC to ban portable’s new song

Director Dr Ishaq Akintola made the call in a statement, noting that the controversial musician new track promotes diabolical actions and ritual killings.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission to prohibit Portable’s latest single.

Akintola said that the song is an open invitation to criminality and requested that the government take action to reduce the harmful impact it has on young people.

The statement read; “We find this song disgusting, detestable and egregious. It is a brazen assault on Nigerian and African values. Portable’s latest song has reduced human life to the level of ordinary ants that can be stamped out under human feet without qualms and without consequences. It is an open invitation to criminality. It makes a mockery of law and order. It is an open disrespect for human life,”

MURIC urged the government and concerned stakeholders to take the needed actions to sanction the singer.