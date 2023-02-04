ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: VJ Adams leaves ‘fiancée’, Bimbo Ademoye speechless with his grand surprise for her 32nd birthday [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In the video he posted online, Bimbo was left speechless with his grand gesture as she stood in awe of him.
  • Knowing how much Bimbo loves her family, the video jockey had brought along her family to the surprise private bash.

Nigerian video jockey, VJ Adams has left his lover, Bimbo Ademoye speechless with his grand birthday surprise for her.

The actress, who turned 32 today, was treated to an intimate pre-birthday bash by VJ Adams.

The 34-years-old had gone all out for his queen as he treated her to a valentine-themed bash.

Knowing how much Bimbo loves her family, the video jockey had brought along her family to the surprise private bash.

In the video he posted online, Bimbo was left speechless with his grand gesture as she stood in awe of him.

He captioned the sweet video with, “I know how much Family means to you.. happy birthday Queen. Intimate pre-birthday”.

Previous articleI’ll stop working in some states – Junior Pope says after armed robbery attack in Delta State

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: I will do my own back, how can he put my name on Goat?- Bimbo Ademoye says following birthday surprise from Kunle Remi

2 hours ago

Video: It’s a real BANGER SH!T- Excitement as Isreal DMW teases Davido’s new album

2 hours ago

Video: I’ll stop working in some states – Junior Pope says after armed robbery attack in Delta State

4 hours ago

Video: ‘I pray our Dms never leak’- Bisola Aiyeola list 10 amazing facts about Bimbo Ademoye as she celebrates 32nd birthday [Video]

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button