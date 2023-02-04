Video: VJ Adams leaves ‘fiancée’, Bimbo Ademoye speechless with his grand surprise for her 32nd birthday [Video]

In the video he posted online, Bimbo was left speechless with his grand gesture as she stood in awe of him.

Knowing how much Bimbo loves her family, the video jockey had brought along her family to the surprise private bash.

Nigerian video jockey, VJ Adams has left his lover, Bimbo Ademoye speechless with his grand birthday surprise for her.

The actress, who turned 32 today, was treated to an intimate pre-birthday bash by VJ Adams.

The 34-years-old had gone all out for his queen as he treated her to a valentine-themed bash.

He captioned the sweet video with, “I know how much Family means to you.. happy birthday Queen. Intimate pre-birthday”.