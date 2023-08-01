Video: Viral Video of Frodd Cuddling Mercy Eke, Angel in Bed Gets People Talking

A video showing Frodd, a married BBNaija All Stars housemate, embracing two female housemates, Mercy Eke and Angel Smith, has gone viral, causing a stir online.

The viral video shows the two women joining Frodd under a duvet and cuddling up to him, implying how weary they were.

Netizens’ reactions to the video have been divided.

Some find it intriguing and entertaining, while others express concerns about how Frodd’s wife might perceive the suggestive display.

The incident has raised discussions about the boundaries of appropriate behaviour, particularly considering Frodd’s marital status. As a married man, his interactions with other women, especially in an affectionate context, may be subject to scrutiny and interpretations from the online community.

While some viewers may see the video as harmless camaraderie among housemates, others may view it with more caution, urging for respect and consideration of Frodd’s commitment to his marriage.

Reacting One @Prettyceaser wrote: “Meanwhile Frodds wife dey house dey watch.”

@yay_tunez wrote: “Understanding wives dey try sha.”

@Goodness wrote: “Where this man wife Dey ooo ahhh I don pity the woman.”

@Amarachi wrote: “Make hin wife no go get early labour o😭😭😂😂😂because if na me vex go make me get forced labour”

@yettysuzzybakare wrote: “If he’s dull now u people will still talk let him enjoy having ladies around don’t make him a bad husband.”

@iam_evee_ wrote: “Make him wife no go get early labour because if na me vex go make me get forced labour.”

@bishop_sy wrote: “Frodd has an understanding wife.”