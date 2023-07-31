Video: Viral photo of Wizkid pictured holding weed while posing with his ‘father-in-law’; stirs reactions from Tunde Ednut

Wizkid’s viral photo with Lenox Caprice, the father of Jada P, the Afrobeats Superstar’s babymama, has sparked a lot of excitement and debate among fans and celebrities alike.

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, Wizzy, as he is affectionately called, performed at the 80,000-capacity stadium, serenading fans with an unlimited collection of hit tunes.

The concert was attended by the Starboy crooner’s complete entourage, including friends from the entertainment world and family members.

Wizkid holding weed while taking a selfie with Jada P’s father is one image from the event that has attracted the attention of celebrities and fans and caused debate.

The viral photo grabbed the interest of celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut, who expressed his surprise at Wizkid’s bravado in smoking next to his ‘father-in-law.’

Tunde Ednut interpreted Wizkid’s gesture as a symbol of power and money.

He wrote;

“Money, Success and Power good Oo! How many of una fit hold lgbo near una father in law?”

Nigerian Socialite Rahman Jago teasingly remarked that Jada P’s dad wouldn’t mind smoking weed with him if he possessed one.

He wrote;

“Father in law go pass lighter if e get sef”