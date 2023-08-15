Video: Viral Cyclist Discloses, Why He Rejected Davido’s Money

Viral cyclist, Emmanuel Myam also known as Emmiwuks in a recent statement discloses why he rejected singer Davido’s money.

Recall that Gistlover reported a few days ago that the determined and devoted fan trended online as he began riding a bicycle from Benue to Lagos to visit his idol, Davido.

Davido reacted to the development by telling the young fan who is already on a road trip to meet him to retrace his steps stating that he is presently not at home.

The young man refused to listen to Davido as he noted that he will not surrender until he sees the singer while adding that he has a gift in his possession that he wants to present to Davido one on one.

However, singer Davido who is clearly aware that the he is not ready to stop was forced to ask the cyclist to send his account number, go home, and wait for his return.

In a recent interview with Legit.ng, the young man finally disclosed the strange reason why he rejected Davido’s money.

The cyclist revealed that money was never his driving force for starting the “risk” adventure. Nonetheless, he kept the door open for the singer to still personally “bless” him if he so desired. He said this;

“I didn’t drop it (his account details on Twitter like Davido requested) because all I want is to meet him and present my gift to him and then if he decides to bless me, he will. My primary reason is never the money but seeing him as I have been longing to.”