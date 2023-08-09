Video: Video of Tobi Bakre with His Heavily Pregnant Wife Anu and Son Sparks Reactions

A new video of BBNaija ex-housemate Tobi Bakre, his hugely pregnant wife, and their son suffocating the singles has surfaced online, prompting numerous comments.

Tobi Bakre was seen with his immediate family in their opulent apartment on his verified Instagram profile today, August 8th 2023.

Recall that Tobi Bakre ties the knot with his beautiful wife Anu in August 2021 and by extension welcomed their first child named, Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre in January 2022.

In the clip shared by Tobi Bakre, the actor was seen engaging in a running race to the kitchen with his son displaying some father-son moment.

Tobi was later seen in the kitchen where his expectant wife could be seen cooking for her family with both of them showing public affection.

Another video also shows the moment Tobi was seen devouring the food prepared by his wife Anu revealing how much he enjoys the food.

Captioning the video, Tobi Bakre wrote; “Life Lately!”

adesuaetomi: See your stomach already? You will now come back and be dying in the gym.

brodashaggi: Na you Dey enjoy pass.

lindaosifo: Beautiful.

thephenomenal_girl: Awwwn. Tobi is pregnant too, such a supportive hubby. God when.

kukkyboma: Na this married man them still Dey fight for in Big brothers’ house? Oh! Women you people are something else.

wchappjumbo: So happy you didn’t go for any yeye BBNaija AllStars.