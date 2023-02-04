Video: Video of Mr Ibu’s son and daughter Jasmine confronting Actor’s wife in her house surfaces amid family drama

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a follow-up event, Mr Ibu’s supposed daughter and Actor’s second son were captured in a leaked video confronting Stella Okafor in her house.

Jasmine also reportedly called the police to arrest Stella while claiming that she was threatened.

There is fire on the mountain in Mr Ibu’s household at the moment following a heavy faceoff between him, his adopted daughter Chioma Jasmine and second wife, Stella Maris Okafor.

recall that the actor’s wife called him out over domestic violence and alleged that he’s in a romantic relationship with Jasmine.

Videos and screenshots shared by GISTLOVER saw the actor’s wife complaining over maltreatment and abandonment.

In a live chat with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Jasmine revealed that her father’s second wife has been extorting money from him.

According to her, the whole issue stems from her demand for money not being met.

Mr Ibu during an Instagram live session with his second son, Daniel Onyebuchi Okafor and On Air personality, Daddy Freeze, dismissed his wife’s allegation that Chioma Jasmine, is actually his girlfriend and not daughter as is widely believed.

