Video: Video of May Edochie with Alex Ekubo, Ik Ogbonnna, others stirs reactions

In a new video sighted on May’s page, the mother of four was seen in the company of actors Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbona, among others, during the celebration of AY Comedian’s wife Mabel Makun’s new store.

The clip May posted on her Instagram page has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers.







Alexx and IK could be captured seated on one side of the table as they converse while eating.

Sharing the video, May added a caption that read:

“About yesterday for @midasinteriorsltd Happy Sunday fam!”

This is how I love to see you, happy, in company of good people. Your joy shall be full in Jesus mighty name. Amen 🙏

Omalicha! Much love from England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

May is rolling in with the game changers! She is rolling with the crème de la crème of the society. Forget eh, God knows what he is doing. He really Love May.

Love this look. Simple and gorgeous.

Hmmmmm, this woman e don carry all d grace e share with her husband bfore.. She is once a banker she quite for love and start a business in other to make her spouse happy. She is now a public figure, a mentor, a councilor and a game changer. May Allah bless you more!

Ma’am, you really need a nickname now ooooo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙌 I will suggest 1 😂 📌BIG BOSS MAY 💯 @mayyuledochie