Video: Video of fans exhanging blows over Psquare Paul Okoye’s jacket during performance in Berlin

A video of a frantic fight between some fans and Paul Okoye of Psquare during a concert in Berlin, Germany has surfaced online. The fight involved a jacket that Paul Okoye threw into the crowd.

Recently, during an energetic performance in the capital city, the singer flung his jacket into the audience, and the male concertgoers fought among themselves to grab it.

The struggle quickly devolved into a fight as the fans traded blows with one another.

Watch The Video Below;

“My double blessings”- Paul Okoye celebrates his twins as they clock 6

Paul Okoye, a Nigerian singer and the other half of the musical duo Psquare, celebrates his twins Nadia and Nathan today because they turned six.

The father of three posted pictures of the celebrant to his Instagram page and referred to them as his double blessings.

Paul Okoye sent them his birthday greetings to show how much he cared for them.

“It’s Nadia & Nathan’s 6th birthday. Happy sweetest birthday to my double double blessings. Love you”.

Paul Okoye reunites with his kids, days after fueling engagement rumours with new girlfriend

Award-winning singer, Paul Okoye, one half of the popularly Psquare duo, has reunited with his kids.

While Nigerians were celebrating mother’s day yesterday, Sunday, March 18th, the twin brother of Peter Okoye was spending time with his three kids in Atlanta.

Taking to his Instagram page to share photos of him with his twins, Nathan and Nadia, Paul Okoye bragged about the perks of living in the US.

Using the US to shade Nigeria, he stated that he is in a country that works.