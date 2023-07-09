Video: Video Of Destiny Etiko Rocking Sabinus and D’banj On Stage Causes Reactions

Destiny Etiko became the center of attention after her outstanding onstage performances during the D’General Bitters’ launch party.

Fans were treated to a spectacular performance by Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko, skitmaker Oga Sabinus, and Afrobeats Legend D’banj, whose mesmerizing onstage performances at D’General Bitters’ launch party became the talk of the town after a video clip leaked online.

Destiny Etiko had the audience yelling on stage as she stood between D’banj and Sabinus during the Kokomaster’s performance.

The actress showed off her waist-whining talents while also rocking the music star and comedian on occasion.

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to video of Destiny Etiko rocking D’banj and Sabinus on stage.

It was a hive of activities and a total standstill Saturday as Lagos witnessed the launch of D’General Bitters, the newest bitter spirit brand owned and promoted by prominent businessman, nightlife king, and entertainment powerhouse, Cubana ChiefPriest.

The official launch of D’General bitters which was held at the prestigious The Wings on the highbrow Victoria Island had in attendance all-important celebrities in Nigeria, from movies, music, skits, and notable celebrity influencers.

Nigerian celebrities which included famous actor Zubby Micheal and music stars, Flavour N’bania, Zlatan Ibile, Dancer Poco Lee, Skitmaker, Mr Macaroni all showed massive support for D’General Bitters.

D’General bitters have 30% alcohol and offer a unique taste that is perfect for straight consumption and also suitable as a cocktail mix.

The ginger and honey mix is a major attraction for young consumers.